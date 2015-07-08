July 8 Exprivia SpA :

* Said on Tuesday that it acquired remaning 48.88 percent of Professionales de Sistemas Applicaciones y Productos SL (Prosap SL) and became the owner of 100 percent stake in Prosap SL

* The transaction value was 150,000 euro ($165,135.00)

($1 = 0.9083 euros)