Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 8 Power Price SA :
* Said on Tuesday that InQbe Sp. z o.o. sold 29.61 pct stake in the company
* Currently InQbe does not own any of the Power Price shares
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order