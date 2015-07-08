UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Sporting Clube de Portugal Futebol SAD :
* Announced on Tuesday that it had contracted player Bryan Ruiz, from Fulham FC, for tree sports seasons, with release clause of 60 million euros ($66 million)
Source text: bit.ly/1HfeAsC
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9061 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.