PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 8 Drax Group Plc
* Says "displeased" with uk climate tax announcement, reviewing impact on business Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
NEW YORK, March 28 A U.S. judge on Tuesday significantly narrowed private litigation accusing several big banks and German chemical giant BASF SE of conspiring to suppress platinum and palladium prices.