BRIEF-Medigene revises collaboration with Mitsui Norin
* Today announced a new contractual arrangement with Mitsui Norin Co. Ltd, regarding its drug Veregen
July 9Medicrea International SA :
* Reported on Wednesday a Q2 revenue of 8.0 million euros, up 23 pct
* H1 revenue of 13.8 million euros, up 16 pct
* Is expanding clinical evaluation of SGX clarity system at clinical research sites across Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: