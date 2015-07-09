July 9 IAI SA :

* Said on Wednesday that its June 2015 revenue was 1.25 million zlotys ($327,731.31) net, up 42 pct year on year

* Estimates that Q2 revenue will be 3.5 million zlotys, up 30 pct year on year

($1 = 3.8141 zlotys)