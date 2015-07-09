Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 9 IAI SA :
* Said on Wednesday that its June 2015 revenue was 1.25 million zlotys ($327,731.31) net, up 42 pct year on year
* Estimates that Q2 revenue will be 3.5 million zlotys, up 30 pct year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.8141 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order