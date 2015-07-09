July 9 Primi sui Motori SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that 30 bonds were subscribed during the bond exchange offer on "Primi sui Motori 9% 2013 - 2016" for the nominal value of 600,000 euros ($664,620)

