July 9Hypothekarbank Lenzburg AG :

* Said on Wednesday it had achieved H1 net profit of 11 million Swiss francs ($11.65 million), slightly above previous year's result

* Said H1 interest income was 26.4 million Swiss francs, on previous year's level

* Said H1 commissions income was 4.4 million Swiss francs, 4 percent up

* Said expects to achieve full year net result on previous year's level

Source text - bit.ly/1SagvBY

($1 = 0.9442 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)