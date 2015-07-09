July 9 Zoncolan ASA <ZONC.OL >:

* Said on Wednesday that acceptance period in Ousdal AS offer for all shares outstanding in Zoncolan ended on July 8

* In total Ousdal received acceptances for 1,724,782 shares and votes in Zoncolan, which together with 6,792,568 shares already owned by Ousdal gives the company ownership of 57.2 pct of shares and votes in Zoncolan

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)