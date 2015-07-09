July 9 Czech electricity company CEZ

* Says Inven Capital unit has acquired a minority stake in German energy storage systems firm Sonnenbatterie

* Says Inven Capital participated in a capital increase and joined Sonnenbatterie alongside with SET Ventures, Munich Venture Partners and eCAPITAL as a financial investor

* CEZ CEO says deal helps reach aim to develop activities in decentralised energy and renewable sources Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jason Hovet)