Saudi Aramco selects Samba Capital as local IPO adviser -sources
DUBAI, March 23 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected Samba Capital as one of two banks to work as an adviser for its share sale in Riyadh, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
July 9 Unibep SA :
* Said on Thursday that it signed an 85.3 mln euro ($94.6 million) offer with Centrum Swiatowida Sp. z o.o. for the construction of shopping mall Galeria Polnocna in Warsaw, Poland
* Centrum Swiatowida is a unit of Globe Trade Centre SA
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, March 23 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected Samba Capital as one of two banks to work as an adviser for its share sale in Riyadh, banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
* VW finance arm eyes bond market return before end-June (Adds CFO comment, detail on bond market return and background)