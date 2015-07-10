July 10 Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA :

* Announced on Thursday that its unit Anheuser-Busch InBev Finance Inc. has completed the pricing of $565,000,000 aggregate principal amount of fixed rate notes due 2045

* The notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 4.6 pct and will mature on July 23, 2045

* The issuance is expected to close on July 23 subject to customary closing conditions and to be listed on the Taipei Exchange

* The net proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes Source text: bit.ly/1J7zEzv

(Gdynia Newsroom)