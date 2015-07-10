BRIEF-LivaNova PLC says CFO Vivid Sehgal is leaving company
July 10 Orphee SA :
* Said on Thursday that Tadeusz Tuora sold 2.6 mln of the company's shares for 2.1 million zlotys ($555,850)
* The sold shares represent about 6.6 pct stake in Orphee
* Tadeusz Tuora's stake in the company reduced his stake in the company to 0.07 pct from 6.7 pct
* Tadeusz Tuora is a member of the Orphee directors' board
($1 = 3.7780 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
