July 10 Orphee SA :

* Said on Thursday that Tadeusz Tuora sold 2.6 mln of the company's shares for 2.1 million zlotys ($555,850)

* The sold shares represent about 6.6 pct stake in Orphee

* Tadeusz Tuora's stake in the company reduced his stake in the company to 0.07 pct from 6.7 pct

* Tadeusz Tuora is a member of the Orphee directors' board

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7780 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)