July 10 Comissao do Mercado de Valores Mobiliarios CMVM:

* Announced on Thursday that the supervisory action at Caixa Economica Montepio Geral is a scheduled annual action concerning financial intermediaries and has no extraordinary character

* Regulator's clarification follows news on supervisory action at Caixa Economica Montepio Geral

Source text: bit.ly/1LZqVWl

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)