July 10 NBI Bearings Europe SA :

* H1 total revenue 4.7 million euros ($5.3 million) versus 4.9 million euros estimated for the same period

* H1 EBITDA 1.1 million euros versus 1.0 million euros estimated for the same period

* H1 income after tax 333,600 euros versus 212,100 euros estimated for the same period

* Updates FY 2015 outlook

* Sees FY 2015 income after tax to exceed initial estimate

* Net debt down at end H1 at 3.16 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1CtoDf9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)