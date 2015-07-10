July 10 Reunert Ltd :

* Sees profit after tax for FY ended Sept. 30, 2015: below R1.576 billion (2014: R1.97 billion), EPS: below 961.0 cents (2014: 1,201.6 cents)

* Due to inclusion of items of a non-recurring nature in 2014 financial results