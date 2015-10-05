Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 5 Comperia.pl SA :
* Said on Sunday that it terminated negotiations with companies which would become Comperia.pl's potential strategic investors due to lack of agreement
* Informed about negotiations on July 20
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order