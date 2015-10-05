Oct 5 RSY SA :

* Said on Saturday that Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. SKA sold on Sept. 28 its entire 88.81 percent stake (3,286,000 shares) in the company

* Omegia SA acquired 88.81 percent stake in RSY on Sept. 28

* Prior to the transaction, Omegia SA did not own any of the company's shares Source text for Eikon: and

(Gdynia Newsroom)