* Said on Saturday that Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. SKA sold on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 its entire 88.13 percent stake (6,941,791 shares) in the company

* Omegia SA acquired 88.13 percent stake in Tableo on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29

* Prior to the transaction, Omegia SA did not own any of the company's shares

