Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 5 Yellow Hat SA :
* Said on Friday that in transaction on Sept. 28 Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. sold its entire 49.86 percent stake (20,443,035 shares) in Yellow Hat
* Omegia SA acquired 49.86 percent stake (20,443,035 shares) in Yellow Hat
* Prior to transaction, Omegia, unit affiliated to Krzysztof Bejtka, did not own any shares of Yellow Hat
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order