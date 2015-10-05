** Lloyds rises c.2 pct after UK government announces sale of at least 2 bln pounds worth of shares in the company to retail investors in spring 2016

** Lloyds shares will be offered to retail investors at a discount of 5 pct to the market price

** Lloyds most actively traded UK blue-chip stock, with 14 million shares having gone through