Oct. 6 Net Holding :

* Said on Monday Net Holding and Net Turizm swap rate has been set at 83.63 percent

* In the course of merger Net Holding to increase share capital by 65.6 million lira ($22.02 million) and to allocate 0.72434 Net Holding share per 1 Net Turizm share to Net Turizm shareholders

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 2.9797 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)