Oct 6 WDB Brokerzy Ubezpieczeniowi SA :

* Said on Monday that it resolved to issue 1,000 series D bonds with issue price and nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($264) each

* Bonds bear interest of 6 percent annually and maturity of two years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.7942 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)