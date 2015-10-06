Oct 6 11 Bit Studios SA :

* Said on Monday that in transactions on Oct.1 and Oct. 2 Moonlex Holdings Limited (Moonlex Holdings) sold 107,000 shares (4.83 percent stake) and 12,000 shares (0.54 percent stake) of 11 Bit Studios at 61 zlotys ($16.1) each

* After transactions, Moonlex Holdings does not own any shares of 11 Bit Studios

