** Gold miner Acacia Mining hits lowest in almost a
yr after co says Q3 production was lower than expected
** Says lower-grade ores mined at its Bulyanhulu and Buzwagi
mines in Tanzania
** Q3 production 164,000 ounces vs 190,986 ounces a year ago
** "With the Acacia story all about bringing Buly
(Bulyanhulu) to account, this is a significant set-back, and
likely to bring our numbers down despite the fact that Q4 looks
better." Numis analysts said (recommendation under review)
** Miner expects FY production to be around last year's
level of 718,851 ounces
** Stock down 15.5 pct & bottom performer on the FTSE All
Share Mining Index, FTSE All Share Index
and the FTSE Mid 250 Index
