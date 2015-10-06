UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 6 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Carrefoursa Carrefour completes mandatory bid for Kiler Alisveris shares as of October 5
* Carrefoursa Carrefour's share in Kiler Alisveris reaches to 97.27 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.