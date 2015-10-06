Oct 6 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :

* Unveiled on Tuesday the development of six new biotech products

* Five of these products are devoted to veterinarian sector, three are in the proof of concept in vivo stage, two are in the proof of concept stage

* The last one, devoted to the prevention of human common cold, is in the proof of concept in vivo stage

