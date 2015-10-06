BRIEF-Narayana Hrudayalaya unit partners with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre
* Says Narayana Hrudayalaya surgical hospital to partner with Dharamshila Cancer Foundation & Research Centre
Oct 6 Bioorganic Research and Services SA (Bionaturis) :
* Unveiled on Tuesday the development of six new biotech products
* Five of these products are devoted to veterinarian sector, three are in the proof of concept in vivo stage, two are in the proof of concept stage
* The last one, devoted to the prevention of human common cold, is in the proof of concept in vivo stage
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$ 0.4 per share to shareholders for 2016