Societe Generale :

* Announced on Monday the accelerated placement of 3.7 million existing Korian shares, acting as sole bookrunner

* The deal price range is 31.83 euros to 33.20 euros (7.0 percent discount versus, last closing price at bottom end of the range)

* Selling shareholders are the entities managed by Covea Finance