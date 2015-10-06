Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Societe Generale :
* Announced on Monday the accelerated placement of 3.7 million existing Korian shares, acting as sole bookrunner
* The deal price range is 31.83 euros to 33.20 euros (7.0 percent discount versus, last closing price at bottom end of the range)
* Selling shareholders are the entities managed by Covea Finance Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
OSLO, March 31 Norway's public finances will face greater pressure in the future as the country's sovereign wealth fund is expected to grow more slowly, the country's centre-right government said in a long-term planning document on Friday.