* Reported on Tuesday that it has acquired, through its subsidiary IVS Italia SpA, the vending business of Guccione Srl, active in Southern Italy, in Basilicata and Calabria regions

* The provisional value of the transaction is 2 million euros ($2.25 million), the final price to be established at the end of the control period determined by the contract

