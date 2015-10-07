Oct 7 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA (GPW) :

* Said on Tuesday that it issued 1.25 million series C bonds at issue price of 100 zloty ($26.6) each

* The company informed about the issue on Sept. 29 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7605 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)