Oct 7 EastSideCapital SA :

* Said on Tuesday that it published memorandum concerning update on its series A share issue

* To issue 1,181,071 series A shares of the nominal value of 1.5 zlotys ($0.4) via a public offer with preemptive rights

* According to the updated memorandum, it will accept subscriptions for shares until Nov. 12 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7636 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)