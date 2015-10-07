Oct 7 Invalda INVL :

* Announces that the merger of INVL Asset Management, MP Pension Funds Baltic and INVL Fondai has been completed and from now on the company INVL Asset Management will operate in the market

* The company, which manages pension and mutual funds and provides other investment services, had 249 million euros ($279.95 million)of assets under management at the end of September Source text: bit.ly/1L5MLTA

($1 = 0.8894 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)