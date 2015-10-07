(Adds SAB, Altria statements, analyst comment; updates stocks)
** SABMiller's London-listed shares rise as much as
4.4 pct in heavy volumes, before paring some gains, on
Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's largest brewer,
raising its cash offer for SAB to £42.15/shr
** New proposal values its largest rival at just over £68
bln ($104 bln)
** Stoxx 600 Food and Beverages index up slightly,
led by AB InBev that shows a c.2 pct gain; SAB fourth top gainer
on index
** SAB says its board will meet formally to consider AB
InBev's latest proposal, but Chairman Jan du Plessis comments:
"AB InBev is very substantially undervaluing SABMiller."
** Offer around the mid point of analysts' expectations
** SAB's shares trade below offer price on Wednesday
** "This is not, in our view, intended as ABI's concluding
proposal but it is likely to put pressure on SAB's management to
engage and at least there is now a formal proposition to
discuss," brokerage RBC Capital Markets writes
** Major SAB shareholder Altria, with c.27 pct stake,
comes out in support of AB InBev's revised offer
** SAB has gained a fifth in value since Sept. 15, day
before AB InBev's takeover approach was revealed
