Oct 7 Admiral Capital A/S :

* Acquisition of property at Krystalgade, Copenhagen

* Acquisition price is 39.25 million Danish crowns ($5.91 million)

* Maintaining the outlook for the financial year 2015/16 of 20 million - 25 million crowns before tax and value adjustments

