BRIEF-Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice
* Fiducian acquires further $37m in funds under advice
Oct 7 Admiral Capital A/S :
* Acquisition of property at Krystalgade, Copenhagen
* Acquisition price is 39.25 million Danish crowns ($5.91 million)
* Maintaining the outlook for the financial year 2015/16 of 20 million - 25 million crowns before tax and value adjustments Source text: bit.ly/1OXC4II
($1 = 6.6370 Danish crowns)
* TCC assets and frasers centrepoint limited will jointly develop 104 rai in bangkok