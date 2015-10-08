Oct 8 RSY SA :

* Said on Wednesday its shareholder meeting resolved to conditionally raise its capital by no more than 7.4 million zlotys ($2 million) via issue of series C shares to holders of series C warrants

* Warrants to be issue via private placement without pre-emptive rights

* One warrant will entitle to subscribe for one series C share

($1 = 3.7642 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)