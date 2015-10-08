Oct 8 Gabetti Property Solutions SpA :
* Said on Wednesday it completes its debt restructuring
agreement with a capital increase reserved to shareholders and
holders of convertible bonds "Convertendo Gabetti 2014-2023"
* To issue up to 3,180,366 new ordinary shares with no par
value for a maximum of 2,999,721.2112 euros ($3.38 million) of
which 2,999.72 euros attributable to capital and 2,996,721.4912
euros to share premium
* Newly issued ordinary shares to be offered at the exchange
ratio of 14 to every 239 option rights held
* Subscription price is 0.9432 per share
* The offer period lasts from Oct. 12 to Oct. 30
* Capital increase is guaranteed by major shareholder Marfin
Srl
* Once the capital increase is executed or by the end of the
fiscal year, another 10-million euro capital increase for
holders of "Convertendo Gabetti 2014-2023" convertible bonds
will be launched
* To issue up to 10,602,205 ordinary shares with no par
value for up to 9,999,999.76 euros of which 7,000 euros of
capital and 9,992,999.76 premium
