UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 9 Funespana SA :
* Said on Thursday Mapfre Familiar Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros SA (Mapfre Familiar) had bought a stake in the company, representing about 14.79 percent of total voting rights at 7.50 euros per share
* As a result, Mapfre Familiar reaches about 95.80 percent of voting rights in the company
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.