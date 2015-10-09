Oct 9 Funespana SA :

* Said on Thursday Mapfre Familiar Compania de Seguros y Reaseguros SA (Mapfre Familiar) had bought a stake in the company, representing about 14.79 percent of total voting rights at 7.50 euros per share

* As a result, Mapfre Familiar reaches about 95.80 percent of voting rights in the company

