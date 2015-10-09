Oct 9 Artnews :

* Said on Thursday that BMP Media Holdings LLC completed the transaction to acquire 60 percent ownership of the company for a total consideration of 63.9 million zlotys ($17.10 million)

* As a result of this transaction, all of BMP Media Holdings art media publications including Art in America, The Magazine Antiques and Modern, as well as Artnews' publications ARTnews, Art & Business and its Skate's Art Market Research business unit, will operate under the newly combined Artnews SA

* Artnews will continue to be run by its current CEO, Izabela Depczyk, while Mark Korb will remain as CFO

* Effective immediately, Dan Gardner, Heiner Rutt and Ed Sherrick will join the Supervisory Board of Artnews SA

* The board to be reduced from seven to six members to meet requirements of Deutsche Boerse, where the company intends to list next year

* Additionally, after signing licensing agreement with Interview Inc, owned by BMP Media Holdings, company is authorised to publish printed and online version of Interview in Poland from 2016 and in several European countries from 2017

($1 = 3.7367 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)