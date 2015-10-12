** Carillion up more than 5 pct & top FTSE-250 midcap gainer after British support services firm says had won new business worth c.1.7 bln stg since half year

** Co, which has won about 15 bln stg of work over the past 3 yrs, says confident of achieving 2015 targets

** Nearly a fifth of daily avg volume traded through in first 10 mins post open

** Stock down c.10 pct YTD, widely underperforming midcap index that shows over 6 pct gain