LISBON Oct 12 ** Shares in Portugal's largest two largest listed banks, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI slump up to 8 percent, pushed lower by political uncertainty over the new government after last week's inconclusive elections.

** "Banks are the engines of the economy. If there are signs that the economy will be rudderless because there is no government, banks could be weakened," says Banco Best trader Alfredo Mendes. "The next few weeks will be a test for the political environment and risk is already up."

** Portuguese politicians have been wrangling over forming a government since the Oct. 4 election where the centre-right ruling coalition won the most votes but lost its parliament majority.

** Earlier, Portugal's Left Bloc said basic conditions are in place for it to form a leftist government with the Socialist Party and the outgoing centre-right coalition will fail to win backing to govern.

** Lisbon's PIS20 stock index falls 2.8 percent, weighed down by BCP's 8.1 percent slump and Banco BPI's shedding 7 percent. (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)