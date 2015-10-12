LISBON Oct 12 ** Shares in Portugal's
largest two largest listed banks, Millennium bcp and
Banco BPI slump up to 8 percent, pushed lower by
political uncertainty over the new government after last week's
inconclusive elections.
** "Banks are the engines of the economy. If there are signs
that the economy will be rudderless because there is no
government, banks could be weakened," says Banco Best trader
Alfredo Mendes. "The next few weeks will be a test for the
political environment and risk is already up."
** Portuguese politicians have been wrangling over forming a
government since the Oct. 4 election where the centre-right
ruling coalition won the most votes but lost its parliament
majority.
** Earlier, Portugal's Left Bloc said basic conditions are
in place for it to form a leftist government with the Socialist
Party and the outgoing centre-right coalition will fail to win
backing to govern.
** Lisbon's PIS20 stock index falls 2.8 percent,
weighed down by BCP's 8.1 percent slump and Banco BPI's shedding
7 percent.
(Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Andrei Khalip)