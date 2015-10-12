UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 12 Applus Services Sa
* Brokerage UBS says to place up to about 6.37 million shares in Applus in the market
* Says shares represent about 4.9 percent of Applus, belong to Carmignac Gestion
* UBS says placement to be carried out through accelerated book building
* Stake of 4.9 percent in Applus worth about 61 million euros ($69.34 million), according to Reuters calculations based on closing share price Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by madrid.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.