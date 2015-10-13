Oct 13 Pamapol SA :

* Said on Monday that following Pamapol's allotment of subscription rights for its shares on Oct. 6, Nationale-Nederlanden OFE has acquired rights to 6.04 percent of the company's shares

* Nationale-Nederlanden OFE is managed by Nationale-Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne SA

* Prior to the transaction, the fund did not hold any of the company's shares

