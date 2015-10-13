** British payments processor Worldpay shares up c.3 pct in London debut, higher than its IPO price of 240p

** Shares open at 242p, touch a high of 249.75p before recovering to trade at 248p

** At the IPO price, co's market value was at 4.8 bln stg

** More than 87 million shares traded by 0720 GMT

** Notable existing shareholders include: Advent International and Bain Capital

** IPO, the biggest on London's main market this year, would raise total proceeds of about 2.16 bln stg

** Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley acted as joint global coordinators on the IPO

