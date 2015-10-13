Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects first bullet to reflect Glintt's board has given opinion on the tender offer, not that Glintt has received the tender offer.)
Oct 13 Glintt Global Intelligent Technologies SA :
* Says board gives opinion on tender offer for its shares from Farminveste 3 - Gestao de Participacoes SGPS LDA
* Board says the offer might be acceptable subject to a number of conditions
* Says tender offer price of 0.241 euro ($0.274) per share
Source text: bit.ly/1G2Nw2V
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8790 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)