Oct 14 Airway Medix SA :
* Said on Tuesday that it signed distribution contract with NAN03H from South Korea
* Under the agreement, NAN03H becomes exclusive distributor of company's products Airway Medix Closed Suction System and Airway Medix Irrigator on South Korea's territory
* NAN03H to buy in total minimum of 64,000 company's products in years 2016-2018
* Distribution contract is valid for next 5 years, with possibility of automatic prolongation for another year
* Total value of contract in 3 years time is estimated at 3 million zlotys ($807,189)
* Airway Medix SA is a unit of Adiuvo Investment SA
