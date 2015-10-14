Oct 14 Adiuvo Investments SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Oct. 12 Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV (Joint Stock PIF) and the USA-based Manta Instruments Inc signed an agreement for acquisition of preference series A shares

* Under the agreement, Joint Stock PIF will buy in three tranches 1,977,848 series A preference shares of Manta Instruments for $999,999

* Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV is a portfolio company of Adiuvo Investments

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)