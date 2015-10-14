Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Oct 14 Adiuvo Investments SA :
* Said on Tuesday that on Oct. 12 Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV (Joint Stock PIF) and the USA-based Manta Instruments Inc signed an agreement for acquisition of preference series A shares
* Under the agreement, Joint Stock PIF will buy in three tranches 1,977,848 series A preference shares of Manta Instruments for $999,999
* Joint Stock Polish Investment Fund CV is a portfolio company of Adiuvo Investments
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
April 3 A morale crisis at American International Group Inc could prevent the U.S. insurance company from keeping and hiring the talent it needs to propel it through its financial turnaround, UBS said in an analysis on Monday.