UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 11 Bit Studios SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its game "This War of Mine: The Little Ones" passed certification process for distribution on Sony's PlayStation 4 console in South and North America and Europe
* "This War of Mine: The Little Ones" also passed certification process for distribution on Microsoft's Xbox One console globally
* "This War of Mine: The Little Ones" is set to debut on Jan. 29, 2016
* Global publisher of game will be Deep Silver, a brand of Koch Media
* "This War of Mine: The Little Ones" is a console's version of "This War of Mine" PC game, which debuted on Nov. 14, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.