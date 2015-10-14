Oct 14Addnode Group AB :
* Changes in business model affect subsidiary Cad-Q
* Says Cad-Q sells as part of its offering software from Autodesk Inc., which has decided to
change its business model to a subscription form
* After Aug. 1, 2016 no Autodesk licenses will be sold and Cad-Qs sales of Autodesk licenses
will gradually shift to a new model
* Assessment is that above described changes mean that Cad-Q's earnings in 2016 will be
affected negatively by about 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.85 million)
($1 = 8.1111 Swedish crowns)
