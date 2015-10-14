BRIEF-Sorrento therapeutics anti-CEA car-T demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
* Sorrento therapeutics anti-cea car-t demonstrates promising clinical activity and safety in phase IB clinical trial
Oct 14 Spineway Sas :
* H1 net loss of 0.9 million euros ($1.0 million) versus loss of 0.5 million euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss of 1 million euros versus loss of 0.7 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1jzyRSi
* Merrimack launches as new, refocused research & clinical development company with resources to advance prioritized lead pipeline candidates MM-121, MM-141 and MM-310