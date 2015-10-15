Oct 15S H L Telemedicine Ltd :

* Was informed on Wednesday by Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co. Ltd. that the relevant authorities of the People's Republic of China have not yet approved the transactions contemplated under the Agreement and Plan of Merger dated as of July 24, 2015 by and among SHL, Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) and its Israeli subsidiary Jinoran Mergers (2015) Ltd.

* Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co. Ltd. has further informed SHL that based on its communication with the PRC government, it would be likely for them to obtain such approval by the end of November 2015

